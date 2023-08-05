Goalkeeper on debut, Putellas benched for Spain’s 5-1 win over Switzerland at Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Star playmaker Alexia Putellas has come off the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll has made her full international debut as Spain beat Switzerland 5-1 to reach the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. Coll was a surprising new cap to replace Misa Rodriguez after Spain conceded four goals in a group-stage loss to Japan. Spain coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to his starting lineup in response to that loss. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas is coming back from a serious knee injury and Spain coaches have managed her gametime so far at the tournament. She went on the 77th minute.

