Goalkeeper Mary Earps to leave Man United in another big departure for club’s women’s team

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England goalkeeper Mary Earps is leaving Manchester United after a five-year stint. It marks a third big departure for the club’s women’s team in less than a week. Earps helped England win the 2022 European Championship and reach last year’s World Cup final but said on social media Saturday that it was time for a “new challenge” in her club career. Earps did not say which club she will join next but she has been widely linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Her decision comes after United captain Katie Zelem and Spain striker Lucia Garcia also announced this week that they are leaving the club. All three players were in the last year of their contracts.

