Goalkeeper Kepa says Real Madrid was an easy choice despite offers from other clubs

MADRID (AP) — Kepa Arrizabalaga has been officially introduced as a Real Madrid goalkeeper. He says he didn’t have to think too hard when the Madrid offer arrived and it was “an easy decision” despite being involved in negotiations with other top clubs. Kepa arrives on a one-year loan from Chelsea to help make up for the absence of regular starter Thibaut Courtois. The Belgium international tore a ligament in his left knee last week and will be sidelined for a lengthy period. Kepa became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea for $93 million in 2018.

