Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel reunites with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic

By The Associated Press
Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel fails to save the ball as Germany's Kai Havertz scores his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hassan Ammar]

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish club Celtic has signed Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a one-year deal. The 37-year-old Schmeichel helped Leicester win the 2016 Premier League title and also the FA Cup in 2021, when current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was manager. He left for French club Nice in 2022 and spent last season at Anderlecht. Rodgers said Schmeichel will bring a positive mindset to the squad.

