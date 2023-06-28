Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli. He becomes the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom. N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already made moves to the lucrative Saudi Pro League during this transfer window. Hakim Ziyech is also expected to join Al-Nassr, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Ahli and Chelsea both confirmed the move. Mendy was pictured holding an Al-Ahli shirt with 2026 on it, likely in reference to the length of his contract. No financial details were given but media reports said the fee was 17 million pounds ($21.5 million).

