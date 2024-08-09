Goalkeeper David De Gea signs for Fiorentina after a year away from soccer

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has signed a one-year deal with Fiorentina after a taking a year away from soccer. The 33-year-old Spaniard did not play last season after leaving United as a free agent following a 12-year spell. De Gea played 545 times for United and lifted the Premier League trophy in 2013, as well as winning one FA Cup, two League Cups and a Europa League title. Firoentina announced the signing on its website Friday and said De Gea is set to be presented to the Italian media on Monday. Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season and faces a playoff to reach the third-tier UEFA Conference League.

