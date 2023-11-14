Goalies Lundqvist, Vernon and Barrasso headline latest class inducted into Hall of Fame

TORONTO (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist headlined a goaltender-heavy 2023 class inducted Monday that also featured Mike Vernon and Tom Barrasso — the first time three netminders have entered together in more than 60 years. Also enshrined in the player category were Pierre Turgeon and Caroline Ouellete, while former NHL head coach Ken Hitchcock and the late Pierre Lacroix, who was both an agent and executive, went in as builders.

