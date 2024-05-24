Goalie Stuart Skinner has gone from pulled to praised as Oilers seek 2-0 lead over Stars in West

DALLAS (AP) — Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has gone from getting pulled to being praised again this postseason. Skinner has won his last three games since his return after a goalie switch midway through the second round. He was in net when the Oilers twice avoided elimination against Vancouver, then had 31 saves in a double-overtime win at top-seeded Dallas to open the Western Conference final. The Oilers look for a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 on Saturday night. Skinner has a 1.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage the last three games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.