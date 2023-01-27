Goalie Sean Johnson signs with Toronto after 6 years at NYC

TORONTO (AP) — Sean Johnson is the new goalkeeper for Toronto FC through 2024. The 33-year-old free agent spent the last six seasons with New York City FC. Toronto FC signed him using targeted allocation money. Johnson played all 34 regular-season matches for NYC last year with a career-high 14 clean sheets. He won an MLS Cup in 2021. Johnson also has won 10 caps for the U.S and was part of the U.S. team at the World Cup in Qatar. He is a member of the executive board for Black Players for Change. Toronto conceded 66 goals last season, tying a franchise worst.

