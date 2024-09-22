Goalie Robin Lehner apparently hopeful of resuming NHL career

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Goalie Robin Lehner apparently has not given up on his NHL career. He Sportsnet he is hopeful of a resolution after the Vegas Golden Knights said he hadn’t reported. “All I can say at this time is everyone knows why I couldn’t be there,” Lehner said. “I am waiting calmly for things to be sorted out.” Lehner underwent hip surgery in August 2022 and was placed on long-term injured reserve.

