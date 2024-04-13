Goalie error costs relegation battler Burnley a draw with Brighton in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — A mistake by goalkeeper Aro Muric has cost Burnley in a 1-1 draw with Brighton that could prove decisive in the English Premier League relegation fight. Josh Brownhill capitalized on a poor back pass by Carlos Baleba in the 74th minute to put Burnley on course for a victory that would have left it four points from safety. But moments later, Muric let a routine pass from Sander Berge slip under his foot and dribble into the net, leaving the gap at six.

