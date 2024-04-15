‘Goal’ Palmer scores four in 6-0 demolition of dismal Everton

LONDON (AP) — An unstoppable Cole Palmer has scored three goals inside the first half hour to set Chelsea on its way to a 6-0 demolition of Everton in the English Premier League. Palmer scored in the 13th, 19th and 29th minutes and grabbed his fourth from the penalty spot in the second half. Nicolas Jackson also got on the scoresheet and Alfie Gilchrist scored the sixth in the 90th minute. Palmer has 20 goals this season, tied with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The result has extended a dismal few days for Everton. The Toffees were docked two points last week for financial offenses and sit two points above the relegation zone.

