Goal from Iceland striker Gudmundsson gives Genoa 1-0 win over Salernitana in Italian league

GENOA, Italy (AP) — A first-half strike from Albert Gudmundsson has given Genoa a 1-0 win over struggling Salernitana in the Italian league. The home side dominated possession and took the lead 10 minutes before halftime when the Iceland striker scored with a low shot from outside the box. Salernitana stayed in second-to-last place and remained winless after 10 games. Genoa climbed two places to 13th.

