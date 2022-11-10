GMs not interested in discussing Click’s status with Astros

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Houston Astros general manager James Click, left, and Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations, David Dombrowski meet before Game 1 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn’t yet agreed to a new contract with the World Series champions. He helped oversee this year’s title team, but there is no guarantee a deal will be reached. His fellow general managers didn’t comment directly on the Astros’ situation, but praised Click’s work there. The GMs met for the second day Wednesday at a Las Vegas Strip resort. The meetings end Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.