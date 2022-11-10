GMs not interested in discussing Click’s status with Astros

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn’t yet agreed to a new contract with the World Series champions. He helped oversee this year’s title team, but there is no guarantee a deal will be reached. His fellow general managers didn’t comment directly on the Astros’ situation, but praised Click’s work there. The GMs met for the second day Wednesday at a Las Vegas Strip resort. The meetings end Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.