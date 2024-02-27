GM Telesco doesn’t expect the Raiders to place the franchise tag on Jacobs again

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said at the NFL scouting combine that he likely wouldn’t place the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs again. Telesco did say that he would like to bring back Jacobs. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing in 2022 with 1,653 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. He rushed for 805 yards this past season and averaged 3.5 per carry. Jacobs missed the final month with a quadriceps injury. He sat out of training camp last year after the sides didn’t agree to a long-term contract. Jacobs agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.

