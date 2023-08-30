GM Ryan Poles says Chicago Bears are ‘set up to elevate’ following busy offseason

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles says his team is poised to make a jump after finishing with the worst record in the NFL last year. The Bears made some big moves in the offseason. They’ll start to find out if the changes paid off when they open the season at Green Bay on Sept. 10. The Bears acquired a playmaking receiver when they dealt the No. 1 draft pick to Carolina for DJ Moore and a package of draft picks. They added to their offensive line by drafting tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick and signing guard Nate Davis. They also brought in help for their defense.

