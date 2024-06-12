GM on Braves’ struggles: ‘It’s about making sure you get to the playoffs one way or the other’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos held a media session before a game. He admitted he wouldn’t usually do that unless the Braves are struggling. This is, of course, all relative. The Braves have the fourth-best record in the National League. But they entered their game at Baltimore on a four-game losing streak and were 10 games behind NL East-leading Philadelphia. So Anthopoulos was available to discuss that disappointing reality. He says it’s all about making the playoffs. That still looks promising for the Braves. They’re one of just five NL teams above .500.

