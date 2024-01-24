GM Mitch Kupchak says Hornets will look for more trade opportunities after moving Terry Rozier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have already made one major move sending starting guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat and there’s a good chance they aren’t done wheeling and dealing before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. The Hornets, with a 10-31 record, are headed toward an eighth straight season of failing to make the reach the postseason. That’s the longest current drought in the NBA. Hornets president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak says the team is trying to build something sustainable moving forward. That, he said, means exploring trade opportunities. Kupchak says “if there is something out there we will look to do it. It’s as simple as that.”

