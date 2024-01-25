GM Mike Elias says Orioles still have time to make improvements after a quiet offseason so far

BALTIMORE (AP) — After a 101-win season, the Baltimore Orioles entered the winter with a small payroll and a great farm system. So in theory, the defending AL East champions should have plenty of flexibility. But aside from signing veteran closer Craig Kimbrel, Baltimore hasn’t done much. The everyday lineup may not need help, but the starting rotation and bullpen can always use an upgrade. General manager Mike Elias is preaching patience. He says it’s been a slower offseason around baseball and there’s still time to make upgrades.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.