GM: Hornets to rely on player development, not free agency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets are projected to have approximately $40 million in salary cap space this coming offseason, but that doesn’t mean owner Michael Jordan’s club will be big players in free agency come July. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak says the key for Charlotte’s focus will be drafting well and developing its young players. Kuphak says as a small market team, the Hornets “can’t bank on” building a team through free agency.

