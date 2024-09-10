GM Chris Getz working on the future as the White Sox approach the end of a miserable season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz is taking a closer look at the organization’s international operations. He is working on hiring a manager. He is shining a light on some of the team’s top prospects. As the White Sox near the end of one of baseball’s worst seasons ever, the future is a more promising topic than the dismal present. Getz says: “This is the cards that we’ve been dealt at this point. You try to make the best of it.” The White Sox carried a 33-111 record into their series opener against AL Central-leading Cleveland.

