GM Chris Getz says he understands frustration as White Sox wrap up historically bad season

CHICAGO (AP) — General manager Chris Getz insists he understands the frustration in Chicago. The White Sox came into Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels tied with the expansion 1962 New York Mets for the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses in a season. Getz says it’s “not something we’re proud of” and there are “a myriad of reasons why we stand here.” The White Sox had never lost more than 106 games in a season before. They surpassed the mark set by the 1970 team with plenty of time to spare when the New York Mets beat them on Sept. 1. On Saturday, Chicago tied the American League record of 119 losses set by the 2003 Detroit Tigers. A day later, the White Sox matched those ’62 Mets.

