GM Brian Cashman says Yanks tried to acquire Jack Flaherty, but couldn’t agree with Tigers on value

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he tried to obtain pitcher Jack Flaherty from Detroit ahead of the trade deadline, but backed away from some front-line players who were available “only if an astronomical price was met that maybe exceeded their values by a lot.” Cashman expressed confidence in New York closer Clay Holmes and said the roles of Anthony Rizzo and Jasson Domínguez were unclear following injuries. New York’s moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline were to acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. and right-handed relievers Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos. The Yankees jettisoned left-hander Caleb Ferguson.

