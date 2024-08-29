GM Brad Holmes expects Lions to be Super Bowl champions after breakthrough season

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Expectations for the Detroit Lions have never been higher. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear on Thursday morning he’s not lowering the bar. He says “for this season? Win the Super Bowl.” For decades, the notion of the Lions raising the Lombardi Trophy in February was laughable. Everything changed last season when Detroit fell one win short of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time, as it gave away a 17-point, third-quarter lead in a 34-31 loss to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

