Globe Life Field roof to remain closed for World Series Game 2 between Texas and Arizona

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Globe Life Field roof will remain closed for Game 2 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The roof was closed for Friday’s opener, won by Texas 6-5 in 11 innings. Rain fell Saturday afternoon and the forecast called for a possible thunderstorm in the evening. For the neutral-site 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, the Globe Life roof was open for Games 1, 2 and 4 and closed for Games 3, 5 and 6.

