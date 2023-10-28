Globe Life Field roof to remain closed for World Series Game 2 between Texas and Arizona

By The Associated Press
Signage is seen near the infield at Globe Life Field ahead of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Globe Life Field roof will remain closed for Game 2 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The roof was closed for Friday’s opener, won by Texas 6-5 in 11 innings. Rain fell Saturday afternoon and the forecast called for a possible thunderstorm in the evening. For the neutral-site 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, the Globe Life roof was open for Games 1, 2 and 4 and closed for Games 3, 5 and 6.

