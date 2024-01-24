Global study of doping cases involving minors points to Russia, India and China

MONTREAL, Canada (AP) — A 10-year global study of positive doping tests by children and young teenagers showed most sanctions came from Russia, India, and China and in sports like weightlifting, athletics, and cycling. The World Anti-Doping Agency says diuretics, stimulants and anabolic steroids were the most commonly found substances. The agency had evidence of more than 1,500 positive tests involving more than 1,400 minors since 2012. The Operation Refuge report also pointed to the “deep trauma and isolation child athletes experience following a positive test and a doping sanction.”

