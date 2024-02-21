Gleyber Torres enters final season ahead of free agency saying ‘I want to be a Yankee for life’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Starting what could be his final season with the New York Yankees, Gleyber Torres was clear about his intent. The 27-year-old infielder says: “I don’t want to leave. I want to be a Yankee for life.” Torres was an All-Star in his first two seasons with the Yankees in 2018 and ’19, slumped badly for two years and rebounded to become a productive if not spectacular player the past two seasons. He hit .273 with 25 homers and 68 RBIs last season. Torres has a $14.2 million, one-year contract and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

