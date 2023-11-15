Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, Will Bynum convicted in NBA insurance fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis and ex-Piston Will Bynum were convicted by a New York jury in a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million. More than 20 people have been convicted in the case. Many of them were onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. First-round draft pick Terrence Williams was sentenced in August to a decade in prison as a ringleader of the scheme. Prosecutors said doctors and dentists working with the players created fraudulent invoices that were submitted to the supplemental insurance plan for reimbursement.

