Gleason helps Toledo establish control in Toledo’s 30-20 win over Miami (Ohio)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw for 318 yards, two touchdowns and ran for a score and Toledo never trailed in its 30-20 Mid-American Conference opening win over Miami (Ohio). Gleason ran it in from the 2 near the midway point of the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. He later threw a 6-yard touchdown to Jerjuan Newton for a two touchdown lead. Miami scored its first touchdown when Brett Gabbert threw a 9-yard touchdown to Kevin Davis to reduce its deficit to 23-13.

