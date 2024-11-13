Gleason accounts for 3 TD, Nasir Bowers adds 45-yard pick-6; Toledo beats Cent. Michigan 37-10

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason accounted for three touchdowns and the Toledo defense had five takeaways — including a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Nasir Bowers — to help the Rockets beat Central Michigan 37-10. Gleason was 13-of-23 passing for 136 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Zy’marion Lang that made it 34-3 midway through the third quarter, and added 66 yards rushing and two TDs. Gleason scored on a 9-yard run that gave Toledo the lead for good with 4:26 left in the first quarter and added a TD run from 30 yards out to make it 17-3 with about 5 minutes to go in the second. CMU’s Marion Lukes 80 yards rushing and a touchdown, a 2-yard run that capped the scoring with 1:28 to play.

