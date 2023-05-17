Glasnow likely will get additional minor league appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay probably will give right-hander Tyler Glasnow one more minor league rehabilitation start before activating him from the injured last.Sidelined since spring training, Glasnow allowed three hits over four scoreless innings and struck out five for Triple-A Durham against Nashville on Tuesday night. He threw 40 of 57 pitches for strikes. Glasnow strained his left oblique while throwing batting practice at spring training on Feb. 27. He has made three rehab appearances. Tampa Bay optioned right-hander Yonny Chirinos to Durham and selected the contract of right-hander Zack Burdi. Right-hander Javier Guerra accepted an outright assignment to Durham.

