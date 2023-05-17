Glasnow likely will get additional minor league appearance

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Boston. Glasnow was cleared to make his next minor league injury rehabilitation appearance in his return from an oblique injury, a day after a start was cut short by left side tightness. Glasnow was hurt while throwing batting practice at spring training on Feb. 27.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Schwalm]

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay probably will give right-hander Tyler Glasnow one more minor league rehabilitation start before activating him from the injured last.Sidelined since spring training, Glasnow allowed three hits over four scoreless innings and struck out five for Triple-A Durham against Nashville on Tuesday night. He threw 40 of 57 pitches for strikes. Glasnow strained his left oblique while throwing batting practice at spring training on Feb. 27. He has made three rehab appearances. Tampa Bay optioned right-hander Yonny Chirinos to Durham and selected the contract of right-hander Zack Burdi. Right-hander Javier Guerra accepted an outright assignment to Durham.

