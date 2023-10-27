Glascoe, LIU defense spark 24-23 comeback win over Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tight end Owen Glascoe threw a go-ahead touchdown pass and Long Island University’s defense forced six straight punts in the second half before Central Connecticut turned the ball over on downs on its final possession as the Sharks rallied to beat the Blue Devils 24-23. Long Island (2-6, 2-2 Northeast Conference), which trailed 23-10 at halftime, stormed back midway through the third quarter. Chris Howell threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Pat Bowen to get the Sharks within 23-17. Glascoe connected with Leak Bryant for a 15-yard score on a trick play and the Sharks took a one-point lead into the final quarter. Central Connecticut (3-5, 1-3) ran 31 plays in the second half and gained just 88 yards.

