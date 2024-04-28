Gladbach, Union Berlin draw 0-0 in Bundesliga relegation scrap

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin have drawn 0-0 for a point each in their bids for Bundesliga survival. Union was just three points above the relegation zone before Mainz played second-from-bottom Cologne in another relegation battle later. A Mainz win would leave Union relying on goal difference to stay out of the relegation zone. Gladbach remained just two points above Union. Last-place Darmstadt could be relegated later Sunday when it played fellow promoted side Heidenheim. Three rounds remain after this weekend’s games.

