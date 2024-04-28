Gladbach, Union Berlin draw 0-0 in Bundesliga relegation scrap

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack, right, and Berlin's Diogo Leitet, left, challenge for the ball during German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Federico Gambarini]

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin have drawn 0-0 for a point each in their bids for Bundesliga survival. Union was just three points above the relegation zone before Mainz played second-from-bottom Cologne in another relegation battle later. A Mainz win would leave Union relying on goal difference to stay out of the relegation zone. Gladbach remained just two points above Union. Last-place Darmstadt could be relegated later Sunday when it played fellow promoted side Heidenheim. Three rounds remain after this weekend’s games.

