Gladbach rallies to spoil Hasenhüttl’s home debut as Wolfsburg coach

BERLIN (AP) — Rocco Reitz scored late as Borussia Mönchengladbach came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-1 away in the Bundesliga. It spoiled Ralph Hasenhüttl’s home debut as coach. It was his second game as Wolfsburg coach after taking over from the fired Niko Kovač. Hasenhüttl had started with a win but Sunday saw the return of the misfortune that plagued his predecessor. Ridle Baku put Wolfsburg ahead in the seventh minute but Ko Itakura equalized with a deflected shot in the 52nd and Nathan Ngoumou scored six minutes after that. In the early game, Hoffenheim substitute Ihlas Bebou scored in the final minute to seal a 3-1 win against Augsburg.

