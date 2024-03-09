Gladbach police arrest more than 200 in violent clashes before Rhine derby

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Mönchengladbach police have made more than 200 arrests in clashes with rival soccer fans the night before the Bundesliga’s Rhine derby between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Cologne. Police say they arrested a total of 205 “problem fans” following violent clashes outside the stadium where Gladbach supporters had been preparing the choreography for Saturday’s match. Buses from a local transport company were needed to process the high number of people taken into custody. Three officers were injured.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.