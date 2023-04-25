Gladbach leading scorer Marcus Thuram out with groin injury

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — France forward Marcus Thuram may have already played his last game for Borussia Moenchengladbach. The Bundesliga says Thuram tore a muscle fiber in his groin during the team’s 1-0 loss at home to Union Berlin on Sunday and that he is “out for the foreseeable future.” The club does not say how long Thuram will miss. An injury of this sort usually means a forced six- to eight-week break. Only five matches are left in the Bundesliga and Thuram is set to leave Gladbach at the end of the season after they failed to reach agreement on a contract extension. Thuram was Gladbach’s leading scorer in the league this season with 13 goals in 28 appearances.

