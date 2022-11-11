Gladbach dumps Dortmund into Bundesliga break with 4-2 loss

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Monchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann, left, celebrates scoring with Ramy Bensebaini during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach, Germany, Friday Nov. 11, 2022. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernd Thissen]

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s trying week has ended with a final sting after Jonas Hofmann led Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 4-2 rout of his former team in the Bundesliga. It’s Dortmund’s second loss in four days after falling at Wolfsburg 2-0 on Tuesday. It potentially leaves Dortmund nine points behind leader Bayern Munich for the league’s extended winter break. Bayern visits last-place Schalke on Saturday. Dortmund’s pride was already hurt on Thursday when Mats Hummels and Marco Reus were left out of Germany’s World Cup squad. Hofmann was called up. He celebrated by scoring two goals and setting up another.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.