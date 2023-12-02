Gladbach beats Hoffenheim in Bundesliga, Bayern game called off because of snow

BERLIN (AP) — Nathan Ngoumou has scored late for Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in the Bundesliga and bounce back from its loss at Borussia Dortmund. The French midfielder was left completely unmarked by the Hoffenheim defense to tuck away Luca Netz’s cross in the 80th minute. Bayern Munich’s home game against Union Berlin was called off because of heavy snowfall dumped by a winter storm over much of southern Germany. Leipzig defeated promoted Heidenheim 2-1 and Bochum enjoyed a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg.

