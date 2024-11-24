Givens makes key touchdown catch and Valparaiso tops Davidson 18-17 in unusual finish

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso blocked a punt with four seconds remaining, Gary Givens III caught a touchdown pass from Caron Tyler on the final play and Tyler threw for the 2-point conversion, lifting Valparaiso to a thrilling 18-17 victory over Davidson. Givens caught a well-defended pass deep in the end zone and maintained possession when he fell on top of the defender, making the score 17-16 as the fourth-quarter clock hit zero. Tyler then connected with Jake Vickers with a shovel pass up the middle for the winning two-point conversion. The touchdown was set up when Shawn Fester was credited with a blocked punt on the previous play, but the Davidson punter may have missed the ball under pressure from the rush.

