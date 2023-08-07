Giuliano Simeone successfully undergoes surgery after serious leg injury in Alaves game

MADRID (AP) — Giuliano Simeone has successfully undergone surgery after seriously injuring his left leg during a preseason game for Spanish league club Alaves. Giuliano Simeone is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone. He sustained a broken leg and ligament damage after being fouled from behind in Alaves’ friendly match against Burgos on Sunday. The 20-year-old forward had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. Alaves said Giuliano Simeone needed the surgery to fix the bone fracture and to reconstruct some of his ligaments. Giuliano Simeone was set to make his first-division debut with Alaves this season.

