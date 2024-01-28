Gisela Sanchez scores 18 as No. 4 Kansas State holds off BYU 67-65

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Gisela Sanchez led No. 4 Kansas State with 18 points as the Wildcats outlasted BYU 67-65 on Saturday. Serena Sundell scored 14 points for Kansas State (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) and Gabby Gregory added 10. Lauren Gustin led BYU (12-9, 2-6) with 25 points and 21 rebounds. Gustin broke a 30-year-old Bramlage Coliseum record for rebounds by an opponent. Kailey Woolston added 14 points and Amari Whiting had 10.

