Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan’s 7-game winless run

By The Associated Press
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Torino at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has scored to end AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions with a 1-0 victory over Torino in Serie A. Théo Hernandez crossed for his French compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. The defending league champions ended their negative run after four straight defeats. Milan stepped up a gear in the second half and missed a couple of opportunities before Giroud scored. Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović remained on the substitutes’ bench after returning to the team for the first time since his knee operation in May. Milan next hosts Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

