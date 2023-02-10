Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan’s 7-game winless run

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has scored to end AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions with a 1-0 victory over Torino in Serie A. Théo Hernandez crossed for his French compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. The defending league champions ended their negative run after four straight defeats. Milan stepped up a gear in the second half and missed a couple of opportunities before Giroud scored. Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović remained on the substitutes’ bench after returning to the team for the first time since his knee operation in May. Milan next hosts Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.