Giroud scores in his last AC Milan match on a night of farewells at San Siro

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud has scored in his last match for AC Milan as the Rossoneri drew with bottom club Salernitana 3-3 on a night of farewells at San Siro. The 37-year-old Giroud is leaving after three years to join Los Angeles FC. Giroud was given a standing ovation when he was substituted off six minutes from time. Milan’s last match of the season was also Pioli’s last match in charge after a five-year stint that included the 2022 Serie A title and the Champions League semifinal last year. Juventus beat Monza 2-0 as Alex Sandro scored in his 327th and last appearance.

