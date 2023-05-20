Giroud nets hat trick as AC Milan routs Sampdoria 5-1 to boost Champions League hopes

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud netted his first hat trick in Serie A to help AC Milan bounce back from Champions League disappointment by beating already-relegated Sampdoria 5-1 in Serie A. Rafael Leão and Brahim Díaz also scored for Milan. The Rossoneri moved to within one point of fourth-placed Lazio and two behind Inter Milan. They both play Sunday. Atalanta has kept alive its faint hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by rallying to beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 3-1. Cremonese has been all but mathematically relegated after losing at home to Bologna 5-1.

