Giroud, Loris propel LAFC to 3-1 extra-time victory over Sporting KC in US Open Cup final

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Omar Campos and Kei Kamara scored in extra time and Los Angeles FC won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. Olivier Giroud scored for LAFC in regulation, which ended knotted at 1-1. It was LAFC’s first appearance in the Open Cup championship and snapped a run of four straight title matches without a victory. The team’s last trophy came in the 2022 MLS Cup final. Erik Thommy scored for Sporting KC, which won four previous Open Cup finals, with the last in 2017.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.