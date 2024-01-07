Giroud into double figures again, helps Milan win 3-0 at Empoli in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud took his goal tally into double figures for the 14th season in a row as he helped AC Milan to a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Empoli in Serie A. Giroud doubled Milan’s lead from the penalty spot in the first half following Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s opener. Teenager Chaka Traorè sealed the win late on after a powerful run from United States international Christian Pulisic. Third-placed Milan moved four points behind Juventus and nine below league leader Inter Milan. Juventus visits Salernitana later. Roma hosts Atalanta with both sides looking to close in on the top four.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.