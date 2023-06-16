Giroud and Mbappé score as France beats Gibraltar 3-0 in Euro qualifying

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Strikers Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé were on target as France won at Gibraltar 3-0 to maintain its perfect start to European Championship qualifying. Giroud headed home after just three minutes from Kingsley Coman’s right-wing cross to notch a record-extending 54th goal for World Cup runner-up France. Mbappé slotted in a penalty in first-half injury time to make it 2-0 and reach 39 goals for Les Bleus. It put him just two behind fellow great Michel Platini, who is fourth on France’s all-time scoring list. France hosts Greece on Monday.

