Giroud and Kane extend national scoring records as France and England win Euro qualifiers

PARIS (AP) — Strikers Olivier Giroud and Harry Kane have extended their national team scoring records and France and England have maintanied their perfect starts to European Championship qualifying with third straight wins. Switzerland also has maximum points after success at Andorra 2-1. Giroud took only three minutes to head home Kingsley Coman’s cross to make it 54 goals for Les Bleus in a 3-0 win at Gibraltar in Group B. Kane’s penalty in a 4-0 win at Malta made it 56 goals for his nation in Group C. World Cup runner-up France has yet to concede a goal.

