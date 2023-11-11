Girona wins again to keep Spanish league lead after 2-1 comeback at Rayo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona has fought back for a 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano to ensure it kept its surprising lead of the Spanish league. Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk equalized three minutes before halftime to cancel out Álvaro García’s early opener for Rayo. Sávio put Girona ahead in the 65th when he finished off a Dovbyk shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. Girona has 11 wins in 13 rounds. It opened up a five-point gap over Real Madrid, which hosts Valencia later.

