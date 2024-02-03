Girona stays in 2nd place and has its coach sent off in draw with Sociedad. Barcelona beats Alaves

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Second-place Girona has missed the chance to retake the Spanish league lead after being held scoreless at home by Real Sociedad. Girona is one point behind Real Madrid which hosts fourth-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Girona coach Míchel Sánchez was sent off with a red card in the 89th for protesting excessively. That means he will miss next weekend’s trip to face Madrid. Barcelona is third after Ilkay Gundogan led a 3-1 win at Alaves. Substitute Vitor Roque scored Barcelona’s third goal before he was sent off in the 72nd minute after picking up two quick yellow cards.

